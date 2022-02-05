Tshwane floods: Rescue efforts underway as people stranded in cars and on rooftops

Citizen Reporter

After heavy rainfall overnight, parts of Tshwane are under water.

The City of Tshwane said emergency services have been sent out across the city since the early hours of Saturday morning to conduct rescue and evacuation operations.

“This can involve assisting residents who have had their cars trapped, helping people escape flooded homes, or responding to areas where trees have collapsed,” said Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams.

Some of the areas affected by the flooding include Mamelodi, Centurion, Midstream and Hennops River.

Some residents even had to climb to the rooftops of buildings to escape the flood water.

The city said buses have been sent to some of the worst affected areas to help evacuate people. Residents will be given temporary accommodation in community halls and churches.

Social development MMC Peggy de Bruin has also sent teams to help families that have suffered losses during the floods.

#Update Please take note there is significant flooding in various parts of the City after the heavy rain.



The City’s Disaster Management Centre has been activated to coordinate rescue, evacuation, transportation, accommodation and relief efforts. #Flooding pic.twitter.com/YkH4BguQX6— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 5, 2022

The Citizen’s sister publication Pretoria Rekord reported that throughout Tshwane shacks have been submerged in water, rivers are overflowing into residential areas and roads are flooded.

In Mamelodi, shacks in the flood-prone area of the Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement have been covered by water.

A vehicle was also stranded on Lenchen Road in Centurion, with only its roof visible.

Meanwhile, EWN reports that search and rescue operations are underway for three people who went missing after the heavy rains in Midstream near Olifantsfontein.

Emergency services also rescued four people trapped in a car by water that had flooded Old Pretoria Road.

The City of Tshwane has asked residents living close to rivers to move to a safer place.

It also advised the following:

Never try to walk or drive in swift-flowing water;

Do not try to drive over a low-water bridge;

Keep your important documents in a water-resistant container.

On Friday, the South Africa Weather Service issued a level four warning of heavy rains which would result in the flooding of roads and informal settlements.

