Fine and hot weather expected in Western Cape on Thursday

It promises to be a good day for the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects the weather to be fine and hot in the Western Cape.

“Fine and hot over the eastern interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the south-west during the morning. It will become partly cloudy to fine in the west in the afternoon,” said the weather service on Thursday.



“The wind along the coast will be light northerly along the south-west coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong at times along the south coast in the afternoon.”

The weather service, however, warned residents in the !Kheis local municipality in the Northern Cape and the Hantam municipality in the Western Cape to watch out for extremely high fire danger conditions.



Weather advisory for other provinces:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

North West: Fine becoming partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and the east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy over the western parts in the morning with fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming cloudy along the coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming cloudy with evening fog south of the escarpment and drizzle along the Wild Coast. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and west. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme