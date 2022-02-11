Heat warning: Temperature could reach 40°C in the Western Cape

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely hot conditions in the Western Cape this weekend.

Saws said maximum temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Extreme heat advisory: W and N Cape: 12/02/2022 pic.twitter.com/tTjkbQ98MW— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 11, 2022

These weather conditions are expected over the Beaufort West, Prince Albert and Oudtshoorn municipalities on Saturday.

Impacts

Saws warns that heat stroke is the most serious health and safety concern in such extremely hot conditions. It also said fires could occur.

“Heat stroke can be fatal if medical treatment is not available immediately. If a heat wave occurs during a drought, which dries out vegetation; it can contribute to veld fires,” Saws said.

ALSO READ: Heatwave alert: How to stay cool

Hiker airlifted from Lion’s Head

At the end of January, a 61-year-old man had to be airlifted from Lion’s Head, in Cape Town, after suffering what paramedics suspected to be seizures while hiking. The seizures were thought to be caused by heat stroke.

By the time paramedics arrived just after 10:30am, rescuers were already trying to treat the man near the first ladder at the mountain in Cape Town.

“They found rescuers already attending to the man and assisted with treatment. He was in a serious condition. It is suspected that the man suffered heat stroke and started having seizures,” ER24 said in a statement.

An emergency medical helicopter airlifted the man to hospital.