‘Very hot’ weather expected in parts of Limpopo on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that the sweltering heat felt in parts of Limpopo on Sunday and Monday will persist into Tuesday.

This after Thohoyandou and surrounds experienced above-30 degree celsius heat.

“It will be very hot in places in the north and extreme west,” said the weather service in a statement on Monday.

Residents in other parts of the province will, however, experience partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/fiN28IvCIB— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 21, 2022

Weather advisory for Tuesday:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga: Hot in places in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east

Western parts of the Northern Cape: Partly cloudy in the west at first becoming fine otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the east.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-east

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy along the coastal region at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly south of Cape Point but westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light south westerly becoming south easterly from midday.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the morning with isolated light rain south of the escarpment otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the north eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be Light south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly The expected UVB sunburn index: High