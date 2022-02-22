Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of WC and NC

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka-Seme district municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as in places over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human or animal life,” said the weather service on Tuesday.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 23.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/FLx348h7tf— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 22, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast:



Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index:High

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot over the eastern and south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy weather with morning fog along the coast, clearing along the west-coast by the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot in the interior. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly south of Cape Point but westerly along the south-coast in the morning otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy along the coast with isolated overnight showers. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming moderate westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy south of the escarpment with mist and fog in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy at first with morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be gentle easterly to south-easterly north of Cape St Lucia, otherwise moderate north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme