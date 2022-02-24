SA Weather Service warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in NC

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has again issued a watch for extremely high fire danger conditions over the

ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka-Seme District municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as and over the western part of the

North West province.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life,” warned the weather service.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.2.2022

Weather advisory in other provinces:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy warm with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the Highveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the central and western parts.

North West: Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the west coast, otherwise fine warm to hot but very hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast and cloudy over the northeastern interior at first, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cloudy and cool along the south coast and adjacent interior with rain. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly along the south coast but fresh to strong between Saldanha Bay and Hermanus, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy an warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and midlands. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh in the north in the afternoon.The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High