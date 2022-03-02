Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KZN, Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of both North-West and Free State provinces, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

According to the weather service, residents of the provinces should watch out for localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property and vehicles.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/YR2RqKlhUn— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 2, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn Index: Extreme

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the morning with fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State: Fine in the east at first, otherwise and partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

ALSO READ: Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool with fog patches along the coast and the adjacent interior in the morning and in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Morning fog over the west coast where it will be cloudy, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west and south coast. Light drizzle is expected over the south-western parts, clearing in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly in the morning, otherwise south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn Index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise party cloudy and warm to hot. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon but isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, but moderate to fresh south westerly during the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming widespread in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate northeasterly in the north in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Hot in places in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the northeast. Scattered thundershowers are expected in the southwest. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index:Very High