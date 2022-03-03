Storm warning: Flooding, hail heading to parts of KZN on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

Inclement weather conditions are expected to affect the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon going into the evening.

The South African Weather Service has issued a storm warning to the province’s Disaster Management team.

The possible affected areas include the districts of Harry Gwala, uThukela, Umgungundlovu, Amajuba, Umzinyathi and Zululand and parts of King Cetshwayo.

According to the storm warning, the expected severe thunderstorms pose a risk of heavy rains, which can lead to localised flooding and hail.

Poor weather conditions have already ravaged parts of the province in the past few months, causing damage to settlements and infrastructure.

The local government department has also asked residents to be on standby for excessive lightning which can possibly cause injuries to both humans and livestock.

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 3.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/cYgFdWxsHB— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 3, 2022

Disaster Management teams have been placed on high alert since the storm warning and will be monitoring the weather conditions closely.

“We appeal to residents to be cautious, as the inclement weather conditions do pose a serious risk to human life,” said Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Residents are urged to:

Stay indoors, if outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under trees, telephone lines and power lines.

Take caution or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and there maybe sinkholes.

Avoid outdoor activities as lightning may result in injuries.

If possible stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles and disconnect electrical appliances.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of KZN, Eastern Cape