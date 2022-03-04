Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain expected in parts of SA

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for disruptive rainfall in parts of South Africa on Saturday.

According to the weather service, a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localiSed flooding of roads, settlements, low-lying bridges and difficult driving conditions on dirt roads is expected over the central and the western parts of Free State, the western parts of North West and the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 5.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/MVPZKzhSNv— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 4, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the south-east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Free State: Cloudy in the east with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong in the afternoon north of Hondeklip Bay.

ALSO READ: Orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms in Eastern Cape

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east from late afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast at first, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, spreading to the south coast by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with light rain along the coast and isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the interior but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west where it will be cool.The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate