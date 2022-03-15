Level 4 warning: Disruptive rain expected in parts of SA on Wednesday 

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for more disruptive rain in four provinces on Wednesday.

A yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding susceptible to formal/informal settlements or roads, low lying areas as well as difficult driving conditions on dirt roads has been issued over Gauteng, eastern parts of the North West, western and central parts of Limpopo and the Highveld of Mpumalanga.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 16.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/uxDucu5R3D— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 15, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the Highveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

North West: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east and along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west and southwest coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast with light rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the Wild coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm but cold in the south-west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low