Level 2 warning: Disruptive rain expected in Limpopo

While most of the country will experience isolated showers and thundershowers on Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the western parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of the North West.

The weather service has urged residents to watch out for localised flooding in formal/informal settlements or roads, low lying areas, and difficult driving conditions on dirt roads.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/JXG1dOI29O— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 16, 2022



This as areas in the Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape and Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape battle extremely high fire danger conditions.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” said the weather service.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm over the escarpment.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

North West: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy in the east at first where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers expected, except in the southwest.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm but partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the northeast and the south in the morning with fog patches, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly, becoming strong along the south-west coast moderating late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Light northeasterly, becoming moderate to fresh south easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light and variable at first, otherwise moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the east with isolated showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy in places in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the south by afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low