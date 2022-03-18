Partly cloudy conditions expected across SA on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in most parts of the country for Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

South Africa experienced some of the heavy downpours during the week, after a cold front had passed over the southern parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Rain to clear over the long weekend, but windy conditions are brewing

SAWS forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said temperatures in Gauteng were expected to rise to the mid-20s this weekend.

She said the warm conditions would last until Sunday followed by a significant cooling into Monday.

“Light winds are forecast for the weekend making the conditions perfect to spend [time] outside,” Chiloane said.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/8hqTPfRpxQ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 18, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west where it will be cloudy

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy over the central and the western parts with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except along the coast where it will be hot. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the east where it will be cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning showers over the north-east and cloudy along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places over the Cape Winelands. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the northern and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly but fresh to strong along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the interior with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the north-west of Somerset East. Coastal fog and mist is expected in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the west. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly in the extreme north in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme