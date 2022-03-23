Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in KZN

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expecting fine weather in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected from the afternoon but scattered in the south.

“It will be hot to very hot in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the south by late morning and spreading to the north by evening,” said the weather service on Wednesday.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/oVjrnZwaO2— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in places from the afternoon.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the central and south-eastern parts where it will be cool.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the eastern and southern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east and fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers in the south but scattered along the south coast where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong at time along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming moderate southerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly in the afternoon.