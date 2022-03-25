Scattered showers and thundershowers expected in parts of SA on Saturday 

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expecting scattered showers and thundershowers in parts of the country on Saturday.

The Western Cape is the only province that will not be getting any rain, according to the weather service forecast.

The weather is expected to be fine and cool to warm in the west but cloudy to partly cloudy and cool over the east and southern parts.

“The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to southeasterly but fresh easterly along the south coast,” said the weather service of the province.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/Nj6Encu7Gy— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 25, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme south west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool in the extreme south east. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme north, but cloudy in the east along the coast with isolated showers and rain, spreading to adjacent interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north east, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to southeasterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate