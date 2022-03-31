Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms with possible hail expected in parts of EC

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with possible hail in parts of the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to the weather service, residents can expect damaging winds, excessive lightning and

heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, bridges and settlements as well as

dangerous driving conditions.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm but partly cloudy in the south and east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Hot in the north west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west. It will be scattered in the south east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming strong in the afternoon

Western Cape: Partly cloudy over the southern and north-eastern parts with isolated showers and rain, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly, but strong in places along the West Coast.

It will be light to moderate south-westerly east of Stilbaai from late morning until the afternoon, while becoming north-westerly east of George in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread

thundershowers in places in the east The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south westerly,

reaching fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered

showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south westerly,

reaching strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south where it will cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be Moderate north-easterly in the north otherwise southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High