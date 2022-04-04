High-level warning for disruptive rain in Gauteng as emergency services remain on high alert

Faizel Patel

The South African Weather Service has issued a high-level warning for disruptive rain for Gauteng on Monday.

A similar warning was issued on Sunday.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF DISRUPTIVE RAINFALL!!!



????WHEN: LATE SUNDAY & MONDAY



????WHERE: ENTIRE GAUTENG



????POTENTIAL THREATS:

•LOCALISED FLOODING

•INCREASED TRAVEL TIMES— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 3, 2022

Authorities are warning the heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in some low-lying communities and informal settlements.

The weather service said widespread showers and thundershower is expected across the province.

“The eastern parts of the North West in terms of showers and thundershowers and the south-western parts of Mpumalanga.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services said they will remain on high alert today in case they are called out to rescue anyone.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents need to be extra careful.

“So far, no major incidents have been reported throughout the city overnight. However, we are still encouraging our motorists out there to exercise caution while driving as most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists should also extend a safe following distance and try and avoid areas which might be flooded.”

“It can either be bridges or roads, and also our residents in our low-lying areas should avoid crossing river streams and crossing bridges so that we can be able to avoid incidents which might occur. We’ve got our swift water rescue unit on high-alert which is a specialised team which responds to water related emergencies,” said Mulaudzi.

With the heavy downpours expected across Gauteng, motorists have also been advised to keep their headlights on, to slow down so that they mind all the potholes and be aware of traffic lights that may be out of order at various intersections.

On Sunday, a 40-year-old woman was rescued after being trapped in the Jukskei River following heavy downpours and floods in Gauteng.

A multi-disciplinary operation including the city of Johannesburg and Gauteng Emergency Services, and the South African Police Services (Saps) water wing rescued the woman on Sunday.

Mulaudzi said the woman suffered no major injuries.

ALSO READ: City of Tshwane announces temporary road closure due to a sinkhole