Level 6 warning: Disruptive rain to continue in parts of Limpopo on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain in parts of Limpopo in the early hours of Tuesday.

The rain will lead to localised flooding of roads and settlements, damage to property, infrastructure, loss of livestock over the escarpment and Lowveld.

This comes after the weather service’s yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain over the eastern parts of the North-West, Gauteng, western Highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Bushveld of Limpopo and the eastern Free State on Monday. Although there had been no incidents reported overnight in Gauteng, Johannesburg Emergency Services said they would remain on high alert in case they are called out to rescue anyone. “So far, no major incidents have been reported throughout the city overnight. However, we are still encouraging our motorists out there to exercise caution while driving as most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists should also extend a safe following distance and try and avoid areas which might be flooded,” said spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Morning fog patches over the highground, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: HighCloudy in the morning with fog patches in the Highveld and Escarpment area, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld where it will be hot.Cloudy in the morning with scattered showers and thundershowers over the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the central parts.Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.Morning fog patches in the central and eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the west.Cloudy with morning fog along the coast, where it will be partly cloudy and cool, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming variable in the evening.Partly cloudy and warm, otherwise cloudy and cool weather with morning fog along the west-coast and light rain over the south-western parts spreading into the adjacent interior and along the south-coast by the afternoon. Isolated showers can be expected over the western parts moving along the south-coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly reaching strong south of Cape Point where it will become westerly to south-westerly in the evening spreading along the south-coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the central and south eastern parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with light isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior west of Algoa Bay. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy weather in places south of the escarpment in the morning and evening, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. Light rain is expected in places along the coast overnight. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon, but light easterly along the wild coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm but hot weather in the extreme north-east. Isolated afternoon and evening showers/rain expected along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High