Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of Limpopo

Although most of South Africa will experience fine weather on Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga to expect isolated showers and thundershowers.

This as mop-up operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal, following the floods that killed at least 448 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that South Africa would return to a national state of disaster in response to the floods.

He is expected to visit affected areas in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north eastern parts.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, but hot in the extreme north-west, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming light to moderate southerly to south-easterly south of Hondeklip Bay by the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south-western coast and the adjacent interior in the morning, where it will become partly cloudy and cool and spreading along the south coast by the afternoon, otherwise it will be fine and warm, but hot in places along the West coast and Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southern to south-easterly, otherwise south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming cloudy with fog along the south

coast from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming southwesterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate northerly to north-easterly.The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High