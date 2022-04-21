Isolated afternoon thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Friday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to expect partly cloudy and cool weather, with isolated thundershowers to hit the province in the afternoon as it faces the possibility of another wet weekend.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 22.4.2022 pic.twitter.com/cBkKFMe3Ve— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 21, 2022

???? BREAKING: THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEKEND OF RAIN POSSIBLE IN GAUTENG, WITH EARLY FORECAST SHOWING UP TO A 60% CHANCE OF STORMS ON BOTH SATURDAY & SUNDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) April 21, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

North West: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with

isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern interior, where it will become cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine over the north-eastern interior in the morning, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior from late morning, while rain and showers expected along the south coast and adjacent interior.

Early morning fog patches are expected over the northern parts of the west coast as well along the south coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly towards midday. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain, but isolated thundershowers in the north where it will be partly cloudy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy to partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-westerly in the south in the afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate