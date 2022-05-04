Weather service warns of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Hantam municipality in the Northern Cape and Central Karoo District, as well as the Kannaland municipality on the Western Cape on Thursday.

“Conditions are such that FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 5.5.2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy, becoming fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy except in the west.

Northern Cape: Evening fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will be cool along the coast with moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly wind.

Western Cape: Morning and evening fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places along the West Coast District. The wind along the coast will be light west to north-westerly but light variable along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be gentle north-westerly in the morning, becoming moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.