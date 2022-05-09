Chances of light rain in Cape Town on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Capetonians of the chances of light rain in the evening on Tuesday.

“The wind along the coast will be southerly to south-westerly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise light northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong along the south-west coast from the afternoon,” said the weather service on Monday.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/zoQSGJo8MU — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 9, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Partly cloudy in places at first, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon, but moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning mist is expected in places along the coast, otherwise

fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over interior, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming gentle northerly to north-easterly from the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

