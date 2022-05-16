Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging to expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service has also issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the

southern parts of Namakwa of the Northern Cape and the interior of the West Coast District, Langeberg, Swellendam, Kannaland and Laingsburg municipalities of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 17.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/M9BKy5Ca8Y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 16, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers on the Highveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Valley with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, as well as drizzle along the escarpment.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the eastern parts.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape: Hot to very hot along the coast and the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the northern parts by the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north to north-easterly, but light to moderate north-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Very hot weather over the west coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy over the extreme south-western parts in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly along the west coast, otherwise light and variable. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm weather, but cool in the north. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, but cool in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy in the north with isolated morning showers in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.