Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

Residents in the south-western parts of the Western Cape have been warned to expect cold to cool weather, with light rain on Tuesday.

According to the weather service, the light rain will spread to the south coast by evening.

“The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon,” said the weather service on Monday.

In its seasonal forecast, the weather service expects below-normal rainfall for most parts of the country

except for the central and eastern coastal areas in early winter and the eastern coastal areas during mid-and late-winter.

“Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be above-normal for most of the country, except for parts of the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape where below-normal temperatures are expected.”

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/QxCuXF5YMJ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 23, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool, with morning fog patches in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West: Morning fog in place, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Warm in the north and along the coast, otherwise fine and cool. Morning fog patches along the coast, and extreme eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather, becoming cloudy along the coast, with isolated light showers in places west of Algoa Bay. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly east of Algoa Bat at first, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but partly cloudy in places in the south. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the south late morning, spreading east.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather, but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be Gentle north-westerly north of Durban in the morning, otherwise moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.