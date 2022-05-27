Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Free State and Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for extremely high fire danger conditions are over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the central parts of the Northern Cape, western

parts of the Free State and north-western parts of the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but partly cloudy and warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with morning fog patches. It will become cloudy over the western interior in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and cool but cloudy and cold in the west with rain from the afternoon. It will be warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly in the south at first otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but warm over the interior, becoming partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but cool in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High