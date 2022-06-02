Fine and cool weather expected across the country on Friday

Citizen Reporter

South Africans can expect fine and cool weather on Friday, with frost expected in parts of North West, Free State and Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Thursday.

This after surviving a cold Thursday morning that saw black frost cover the southern parts of both the Free State and Northern Cape, with minimum temperatures in average of -5 degree experienced in some areas.

READ MORE: Weather: Frost and sub-zero temperatures expected in parts of SA on Thursday

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but cold in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool.

North West: Frost at first over the central parts, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Frost at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool, but cold in the south where there will be frost in places. It will be warm along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but cloudy with fog patches in places the south in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly but light to moderate westerly west of St Francis, becoming south-westerly in the evening, spreading east.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-westerly, in the morning and evening, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be Gentle north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.