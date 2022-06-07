Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Northern Cape on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the Khai-Ma, Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape to expect extremely high fire danger conditions on Wednesday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/rlUDSnFBcR— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 7, 2022



Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east at first with fog patches in the lowveld where it will be warm, otherwise fine and cool but cold over the highveld region.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east at first with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Morning frost in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but hot over the coastal region. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the south-west by evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly but light along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming north-westerly in the evening.

ALSO READ: Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Free State and Eastern Cape

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but warm in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the south from afternoon spreading northwards later. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.