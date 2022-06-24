Level 2 warning: A wet and cold weekend ahead for Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng residents should expect a cold, wet and dark weekend after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain in the province.

According to the weather service, the rain could lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Eskom has also escalated load shedding to stage 4 from 5am until midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Eskom said the escalation was due to unprotected strike action by some of its employees.

“It is necessary to bolster emergency generation reserves to react to unforeseen circumstances, as well as to replenish emergency reserves to prepare for the week ahead,” said the power utility on Friday.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/4e1ohZXWYp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 24, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cold but cool in the Lowveld with scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme south west, otherwise isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme south west.

North West: Cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme west.

Free State: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts but scattered in the extreme north east. Otherwise partly cloudy.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north east. Otherwise fine. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong by the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but light westerly to north-westerly in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold with morning mist in places over the interior south of Darlington Dam The wind along the coast will be Moderate westerly to north westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold, but cloudy with fog and mist in places over the interior, south of the escarpment in the morning. The wind along the coast will be Moderate westerly to south westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in places in the south west. Isolated showers and rain can be expected along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.