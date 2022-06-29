Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Kamiesberg Municipality in Northern Cape, Matzikama and Bergrivier Municipalities in Western Cape on Thursday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Richtersveld municipality in the Northern Cape is expected until Friday

“When the temperature is extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced. This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia. If a heatwave occurs during a drought, which dries out vegetation, it can contribute veldfires,” the weather service warned.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cold but cool in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the north, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the central parts.

North West: Fine and cold to cool.

Free State: Fine and cold.

Northern Cape: Warm along the north coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly to easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool, but warm in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northwesterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but cold north of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northwesterly, becoming north-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to northwesterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.