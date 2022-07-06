Fine and cool weather expected across the country on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

South Africans can expect fine and cool weather on Thursday, with morning fog patches expected in parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the Northern Cape, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Wednesday.

Capetonians can expect partly cloudy weather, with light rain in the afternoon, the weather service has warned.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Morning fog in places over the interior and southern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly by the afternoon.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the south-west with light rain in the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly towards the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south westerly, becoming light north easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate north-easterly spreading to the north by afternoon The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.