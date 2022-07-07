Fine and cool weather expected across SA on Friday

Citizen Reporter

South Africans can expect fine and cool weather on Friday, with morning fog patches expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said on Thursday.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 8.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/26Db2BU0VV— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the south-west.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy along the south coast, otherwise fine cool but cold in the north-western parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fog in places in the south at first otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light southeasterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh

north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be light northwesterly in the morning, otherwise moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.