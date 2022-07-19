Rainy and cold weather expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the Johannesburg, Vereeniging and Pretoria area to expect a cold Wednesday, with isolated showers and rain.

According to the weather service, it will be cool in northern Gauteng.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cool in the north, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the south west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

North West: Fine in the extreme west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

Free State: Fine in the southern parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the east with isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool becoming fine in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly over the eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong north of Table Bay at times. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment, but scattered in the south. It will be widespread along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly, become light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy south of the escarpment

with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly, become light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east, with isolated evening showers along the south coast and extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be Gentle to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.