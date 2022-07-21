Isolated showers and rain expected in parts of SA on Friday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in most parts of the country to expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Friday.

Veld fire conditions are also expected in the Graaff-Reinet, Jansenville and Willowmore areas on Friday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index will be above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to grazing land, crops, property and possible loss of life,” warned the weather service on Thursday.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in places on the Highveld and along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State: Morning fog in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the east. It will be cold in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning mist and fog over the south-western interior, otherwise fine and cool with high-level clouds, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy over the south-western parts from late afternoon with isolated showers and rain mainly from the evening where it will be cold in places.

It will be warm in places over the north-eastern parts where it will be windy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to easterly south of Table Bay until late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming light to moderate north-easterly east of Stillbaai by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly by the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming southwesterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north-east. It will become cloudy in the east from evening with isolated showers and rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly south of Richards Bay at times. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.