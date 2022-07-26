Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of Gauteng on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

Residents in the south of Gauteng should expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

The weather will be fine and cool in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, it said.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool weather, but warm in places over the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west in the afternoon with isolated showers.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather, but cool in places in the south.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and the western part.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central part.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy along the coast with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool to cold. It will be misty towards the evening in the extreme south-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly from the evening.

Western Cape: Misty over the north-western interior at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy and cold along the coast and the adjacent interior, clearing by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather, but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh

south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather, but warm in places in the north-east. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly from the south by late morning and spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.