Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Beaufort West municipality in the Western Cape and in places over the Northern Cape on Thursday.

“Conditions are such that FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions fires may develop and spread rapidly resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned weather service.

Western Cape weather 28 Jul 2022 pic.twitter.com/9wjWxI7Yvv— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 27, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy in the early morning, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool but warm weather in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the western Bushveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape: Fine in the central parts, otherwise partly and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. Morning fog patches in the north-west coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine and cool and warm weather over the interior, but cloudy over the north-eastern interior for the morning. It will become cloudy with light drizzle along the western and southwestern parts in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-easterly but moderate to fresh along the south coast. It will become northwesterly by the afternoon spreading to the south coast by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy south of the escarpment at first, becoming fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be Gentle south-westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate north-easterly become fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.