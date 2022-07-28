SA Weather Service issues warning for damaging winds in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 1 warning for damaging winds over the Amahlathi, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi municipalities in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

According to the weather service, the winds will result in localised damage to settlements and some disruption to transport routes.

Yellow level 1 warning: Wind: Eastern Cape: 29 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/d5fKMbq6fo— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 28, 2022

A yellow level 2 warning for waves has also been issued between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Port Elizabeth by the evening.

The waves will result in difficulty in navigation at sea, warned the weather service.

Yellow level 2 warning: Waves: Western Cape Cape: 29/07/2022 pic.twitter.com/krnHvVdTUw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 28, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but partly cloudy in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in places in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Free State: Partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape: Very cold over the southern high ground with rain in the south-western parts from the

evening, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east. It will be windy in the eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape: Fine to partly cloudy and cool in the east in the morning, otherwise cloudy and cold with light rain from early morning spreading to the east by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon, but strong along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the south-west from evening. Windy conditions are expected over northern interior from late morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming strong by late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the south, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but fresh to strong in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.