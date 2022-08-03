A cloudy and cool Thursday for most parts of SA

Citizen Reporter

Most parts of South Africa will be cloudy and cool on Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

According to the weather service, it will be cloudy along the coastal areas of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cool but warm over the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the evening.

Free State: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the western parts. It will become partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches in the western and north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold becoming fine over the interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly but strong along the south-west coast at first becoming south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places along the coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and

cool with isolated showers in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but cool in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south and south-west. The wind along the coast will be gentle south-westerly in the south, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.