Very cold, windy and wet conditions expected in parts of SA from Friday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of very cold, windy and wet conditions which are expected over Karoo Hoogland from Friday afternoon, spreading to Hantam in the Northern Cape and

the interior of the Western Cape by Saturday afternoon until early Sunday morning.

The weather service has also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over Inxuba Yethemba LM, Enoch Mgijima LM and Walter Sisulu LM in the Eastern Cape, south-western Free State and the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape on Thursday.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to cold in the extreme west, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy in places along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cold to cool with high level clouds. Morning fog can be expected along the west coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly but fresh to strong between Cape columbine and Cape Agulhas, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly east of Cape Agulhas by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but fine in places. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but south-westerly in places in the south until midday.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches in the north, otherwise fine and warm but cool in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate westerly to north-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High