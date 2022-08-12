Level 2 warning: Damaging winds, cold front and wet conditions expected in parts of SA

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves and wind between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening.

According to the weather service, this will lead to localised damage to coastal infrastructure and

difficulty in navigation at sea.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the central and eastern parts of the North West province, as well as the eastern part of the Free State on Saturday.

The weather service has also advised the public and small livestock farmers to take necessary precautions as it expects an “intense” cold front that will result in very cold, wet and windy conditions over the Karoo Hoogland, Hantam Local Munucipalities in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape, as well as over Sneeuberg and Winterberg in the Eastern Cape.

“In these regions, light snow is potential on the high grounds until early Sunday morning,” warned the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/MlpStqj7d1— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 12, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Cold in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but fine in the north-east, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern part.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers in the west and isolated thundershowers in the extreme south-east otherwise fine. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to southerly from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and cold with early morning showers in the east. Isolated to scattered showers and rain is expected from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly but strong along the

south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain in places, but scattered along the coast. Light snowfalls can be expected over the high mountains. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated showers and rain in places, but scattered along the coast. Light snowfalls can be expected over the high mountains in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine in the north at first, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm but cool in the south where isolated showers and rain are expected. The wind along the coast will be Moderate south-westerly

becoming easterly to north-easterly north of Durban in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.