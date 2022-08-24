Cold weather with isolated showers expected in parts of Western Cape

Weather Reporter

Residents in parts of the Western Cape should expect cloudy and cold weather, with isolated to scattered showers on Thursday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea has been issued between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds until afternoon resulting in localised damage to formal/informal settlements has also been issued over southern Namakwa, the interior of the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town and Overberg on Thursday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.8.2022 pic.twitter.com/XWdpvbXtN7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2022

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over interior of the Eastern Cape, the eastern Northern Cape and western Free State.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm but hot in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, but hot in the north. It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold and windy in the west. The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly becoming south-westerly to southerly from late afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered showers in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine in the east at first.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, reaching gale force along the south-west coast in the morning and becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the west and south-west coast from late morning, but strong along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Windy and warm but cool in places along the coast, becoming cloudy in the south-west in the evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Windy and warm to hot. It will become cloudy south of the

escarpment in the evening, with light rain in places. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, but moderate to fresh in the south, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the northeastern interior, otherwise fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in south-east by evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly south of Durban by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.