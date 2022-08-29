Don’t pack away the winter woolies just yet: Another cold front to hit Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Just when you thought it was over, you have to take out your blankets for yet another cold front that is about to hit Gauteng.

Many are hoping this will be the last of the cold weather conditions ahead of Spring Day on Thursday, 1 September.

The weekend produced some warm temperatures and ideal weather conditions that could be likened to a summer’s day.

However, winter has had to have the last laugh before gasping and making its exit.

Gauteng Weather urged residents from the province to brace for cold front.

“Alert: Another cold front expected in Gauteng from Wednesday,” it tweeted.

⚠️ ALERT: ANOTHER COLD FRONT EXPECTED IN GAUTENG FROM WEDNESDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 29, 2022

On Sunday, it warned that the province could expect cooler temperatures from midweek.

Gauteng Weather did not specify what levels the mercury would drop to, but after facing a barrage of cold fronts, residents know they should keep warm.

???? BREAKING: MUCH COOLER WEATHER EXPECTED IN GAUTENG BY MID-WEEK!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 28, 2022

Frustrated Gautengers are seemingly fatigued by the icy conditions, taking to social media following the announcement of the latest and hopefully last cold front.

Siphokazi LaPosh Sowzi tweeted: “I don’t believe you anymore…The last you said cold front we were walking around with shots and short sleeve shirts,” while Jay said he never expected another cold spell.

I don't believe you anymore…The last you said cold front we were walking around with shots and short sleeve shirts???????? #LiesLiesLies @tWeatherSA— Siphokazi LaPosh Sowazi (@sowazis) August 29, 2022

“Ai just when I thought we are done with winter.”

Ai just when I thought we are done with winter ????— Jay… (@JamesJa29631809) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for strong winds, resulting in dust-storm and localised reduction in visibility over the coastal areas of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the West Coast District in the Western Cape.

“Near gale force south-easterly winds (55-65km/h) expected between Gansbaai and Alexander Bay from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning which will contribute to rough and choppy sea conditions.

“The strong wind conditions can cause build -up of sand along coastal routes, especially in False Bay contributing to difficult driving conditions until Tuesday. When possible, dust storms are expected along the Namakwa coast resulting in reduced visibility and localised problems for high-sided vehicles along the West Coast routes,” the Weather Service said.

