Damaging winds and high fire conditions expected

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Gansbaai – Western Cape and Alexander Bay – Northern Cape until the morning and will spread to Plettenberg Bay.

The weather service has also issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama municipality and over the Kamiesberg and Hantam municipalities in the Northen Cape.

Wednesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold along over the escarpment.

Limpopo: Drizzle and morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with dust-storm along the coast and isolated thundershowers in the evening, but cold in southern high-ground. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Blowing sand along the northern west coast at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot over the western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly reaching Gale in the south-west at first, becoming moderate to fresh north-westerly north of Cape point from the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index:Moderate

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong in places in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy along the coast at times, otherwise fine and cool but cold over south-western high-ground. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming gentle southeasterly south Durban towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

ALSO READ: SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for strong winds in parts of Northern Cape