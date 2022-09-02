Put those blankets away, warm weather expected in Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Is the cold front in Gauteng finally over, and can you pack those blankets away and expect warmer temperatures? It seems that way.

Many are hoping for ideal weather conditions after several cold fronts hit the province while other parts of the country were gearing toward the much-anticipated summer season.

Gauteng Weather has forecasted some lovely warm weather conditions for the province for the weekend, with the mercury hitting high levels in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“Warm weekend,” said Gauteng Weather, and that is perhaps the cue to get out those dusty braai stands while watching the rugby as the Springboks take on Australia in Sydney on Saturday, time difference aside.

Gauteng Weather has forecasted a minimum of 6|24°C for Johannesburg on Friday, 7|26°C for Saturday and 8|27°C for Sunday.

Pretoria will also be experiencing some hot temperatures with 8|26°C forecasted for Friday, 9|28°C for Saturday and 10|29°C for Sunday.

South Africans have welcomed the warmer temperatures taking to social media to express their gratitude.

Gabhadiya tweeted: “Yes! Stomachs in chest out kind of weather! 03.09 groove on speed dial,” while Lawrence wished winter a non-hearty farewell.

“We warmly welcome spring. Bye winter, you will not be missed!”

Cold Front

Meanwhile, while Gauteng enjoys some beautiful weather, the same cannot be said for some other parts of the country.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Thursday has advised South Africans in other regions not to pack away their blankets and jerseys yet, as it anticipates wetter, colder and windy conditions, particularly in the Western Cape.

After a few warm days in the mother city this week, a significant change in the weather is expected from Sunday into Monday due to a cold front that will land over the southwestern parts on Sunday afternoon.

“Sunday is going to be windy, with colder daytime temperatures over the extreme western parts of the country where isolated to scattered showers and rain over the Cape Winelands are expected,” the weather service said.

The weather service said the showers and rain will persist until Monday morning, with light snowfall expected over the mountain peaks of the Cape Winelands and over the southern high ground of the Northern Cape, where it will be very cold.

