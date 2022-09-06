Fine and warm weather conditions throughout the provinces

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has announced fine and warm conditions throughout the provinces. According to the weather service, there will also be morning fog in the eastern half of Eastern Cape and in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Wednesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and warm.

Free State: Fog in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but hot in the north. It will be cold over the southern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool, but warm over the West Coast and Central Karoo. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly along the south coast, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly becoming light

to moderate easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment in the morning,

otherwise fine and cool but warm over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

