High-fire conditions expected in municipalities surrounding Northern Cape

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in Pixley Ka Seme, as well as parts of ZF Mgcawu and John Taolo Gaetsewe district

municipalities of the Northern Cape.

According to the weather service, there will also be partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the west and southern parts where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the north-eastern and north-western parts of the Western Cape.

Thursday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy in the Lowveld and escarpment areas at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the Highveld in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the morning.

North West: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the afternoon.

Free State: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east in the afternoon where it will be windy. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy over the west and southern parts where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the north-eastern and north-western parts. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south- westerly east of Stilbaai, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent

interior, becoming partlty in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent

interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

