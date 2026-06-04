93 residents evacuated along Garden Route as severe weather alerts issued [VIDEO]

The Groot River Dam has been overflowing for the first time this year amid severe weather conditions and persistent rainfall over the past 24 hours.

The Groot River Dam is overflowing significantly for the first time this year amid severe weather conditions, following persistent rainfall over the past 24 hours.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued Level 8 weather warnings earlier this week.

Despite school closures amidst reports of mudslides and rockfalls in the Western Cape, the Garden Route Municipality has reported persistent rainfall over the last 24 hours. Heavy showers were reported overnight.

On Wednesday, 3 June 2026, 93 community members were evacuated from De Rust and Welgeluk and are now being accommodated at the Toekomsrus Community Hall.

Water pooling

According to the Garden Route Municipality, no major weather-related incidents have occurred, despite several weather-related impacts across the district.

Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution as water is pooling in several urban areas, causing some manhole covers to lift due to pressure from stormwater systems, including along the N2 between Sedgefield and George, shortly after Waves Garage.

Multiple low-lying bridges and river crossings are flooded, making roads dangerous for motorists to attempt crossings. As a result, several roads remain closed due to flooding, rockfalls, landslides and other weather-related hazards.

Secondary rockfalls along the N12 between Oudtshoorn and George. Picture: Garden Route Municipality

Severity of Weather

Most road closures are due to flooding at low-lying bridges and river crossings.

Rockfalls have also been reported on the N12 near Chandelier Game Lodge, Nature’s Valley, Wittedrift (the road has been closed), and in the Kaaimans area.

Several fallen trees have also been reported along Saasveld Road, but have since been cleared by George Municipality.

However, according to the Garden Route Municipality, more trees are expected to fall as the area remains extremely dangerous to travel through.

Alvis Drift laagwaterbrug in Scherpenheuwel. Video: SA Long-distance truckers

Overflowing Dams and Routes

The Garden Route Dam is overflowing for the first time this year, while localised flooding has been reported in Nature’s Valley. Emergency teams are reportedly continuing to monitor vulnerable areas across the district.

River levels remain under close observation, as the water levels in the Keurbooms, Knysna, Great Brak, Kandelaars and Olifants river systems have significantly increased.

Higher inflows from the Gamka Dam and increased releases from the Stompdrift Dam are also being closely monitored.

According to the Garden Route Municipality, emergency services are conducting regular assessments of communities and low-lying areas adjacent to these river systems.

A video captured by a motorist this morning (4 June 2026) shows floodwaters flowing across a low-lying river crossing on the route to Botlierskop in the Klein Brak area. Video: Garden Route Municipality

Road authorities will continue to assess the road network to provide updates as conditions change.

Residents along the Garden Route have been advised to avoid flooded areas, low-water crossings, and riverbanks, and to remain updated on official weather conditions and safety advisories published by authorities.