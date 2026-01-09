Another ‘hot girl’ summer for Cape Town?

The city is to experience “fine and warm to hot conditions” through the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the low 30s on Saturday

Cape Town can expect a fine weekend with warm to hot temperatures and clear skies, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast indicates dry conditions on both Saturday and Sunday, with no rain expected and moderate to fresh south-easterly winds at times.

Saws said the city would experience “fine and warm to hot conditions” through the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the low 30s on Saturday and near 30°C on Sunday.

Saturday: Clear skies and peak heat

On Saturday, clear skies are forecast throughout the day, with temperatures rising steadily from the early morning.

At 2am, Cape Town is expected to record 18°C with humidity at 75% and a south-easterly wind blowing at 18.5km/h (10 knots). By 8am, temperatures increase to 20°C, humidity drops slightly to 65%, and winds shift east-south-east at the same speed.

The hottest part of the day is expected at 2pm, when temperatures are forecast to reach 30°C under clear skies.

Humidity is predicted to drop to 35%, while south-south-easterly winds strengthen to 27.8km/h (15 knots). By 2pm, temperatures ease to around 25°C, with humidity at 55% and continued clear conditions.

Saws said Saturday’s minimum temperature will be 16°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 31°C.

The rain amount is forecast at 0mm, with a rain probability of 0%.

Sunday: Warm and dry to end the weekend

Sunday’s weather is also expected to remain clear and dry. Early morning temperatures at 2am are forecast at 20°C, with humidity at 75% and east-south-easterly winds of 18.5km/h (10 knots).

By 8am, temperatures rise to 23°C, with lighter south-easterly winds at 9.3km/h (5 knots).

At 2pm, temperatures are expected to peak at 29°C under clear skies, with humidity at 55% and south-south-easterly winds at 18.5km/h (10 knots).

Conditions remain clear into the evening, with temperatures around 23°C at 8pm and winds increasing to 27.8km/h (15 knots).

Saws forecasts a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 30°C on Sunday. As with Saturday, “rain amount remains 0mm, with a 0% probability of rainfall,” Saws said.

The forecast confirms a dry, clear and warm weekend for Cape Town, with stable weather conditions expected across both days. The expected UVB sunburn index is estimated to be “very high”

Residents are urged to take precautions against long exposure to the sun.

