Braais or umbrellas? Here is Gauteng’s weekend forecast

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a warm to hot weekend for Gauteng, with partly cloudy conditions dominating during the day before isolated showers and thundershowers develop later, particularly on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Pretoria: Warm days, evening storms expected

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off mild and partly cloudy in the early hours, with temperatures around 22°C at 2am and 8am. Humidity levels will range between 60% and 75% in the morning, creating slightly muggy conditions.

By the afternoon, temperatures will rise sharply. Saws forecasts a high of 31°C at 2pm under mostly clear skies, with humidity dropping to 40%.

Winds are expected to shift from north-easterly in the morning to south-westerly later in the day, remaining generally light.

Conditions are expected to change by the evening. At 8pm, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers”, with temperatures cooling to about 26°C and humidity increasing to 45%.

The overall outlook for Saturday shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 32°C, with a 30% chance of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 3mm.

On Sunday, Pretoria will again experience partly cloudy conditions. Morning temperatures will sit around 23°C, with a minimum of 19°C and a high of 33°C expected.

Saws has again forecast a 30% probability of rain, with possible rainfall of about 3mm.

Johannesburg: Partly cloudy with late-day rainfall

Johannesburg will see similar conditions. Saturday morning temperatures will start at around 20°C at 2am, rising to 21°C by 8am under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity will range from 55% to 70%, while winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly from the north and north-north-east.

By 2pm, skies are expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures peaking at 30°C and humidity dropping to 35%. However, Saws warns that conditions will become unstable later in the day.

At 8pm, “showers and thundershowers” are forecast, with temperatures easing to around 25°C.

The overview forecast for Saturday indicates a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 30°C, with a 30% chance of rain and an estimated rainfall of 3mm.

Sunday in Johannesburg will remain partly cloudy in the morning, with temperatures around 22°C.

By the evening, Saws forecasts showers and thundershowers, with temperatures rising to about 24°C. The city can expect a minimum of 18°C and a high of 31°C, with a continued 30% chance of rain.

