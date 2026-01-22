Weather

Braais or umbrellas? Here is Gauteng's weekend forecast

By Oratile Mashilo

22 January 2026

The South African Weather Service details warm conditions for Pretoria and Johannesburg

Gauteng's weekend weather

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a warm to hot weekend for Gauteng, with partly cloudy conditions dominating during the day before isolated showers and thundershowers develop later, particularly on Saturday night and into Sunday.

Pretoria: Warm days, evening storms expected

In Pretoria, Saturday will start off mild and partly cloudy in the early hours, with temperatures around 22°C at 2am and 8am. Humidity levels will range between 60% and 75% in the morning, creating slightly muggy conditions.

By the afternoon, temperatures will rise sharply. Saws forecasts a high of 31°C at 2pm under mostly clear skies, with humidity dropping to 40%.

Winds are expected to shift from north-easterly in the morning to south-westerly later in the day, remaining generally light.

Conditions are expected to change by the evening. At 8pm, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers”, with temperatures cooling to about 26°C and humidity increasing to 45%.

The overall outlook for Saturday shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 32°C, with a 30% chance of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 3mm.

On Sunday, Pretoria will again experience partly cloudy conditions. Morning temperatures will sit around 23°C, with a minimum of 19°C and a high of 33°C expected.

Saws has again forecast a 30% probability of rain, with possible rainfall of about 3mm.

Johannesburg: Partly cloudy with late-day rainfall

Johannesburg will see similar conditions. Saturday morning temperatures will start at around 20°C at 2am, rising to 21°C by 8am under partly cloudy skies.

Humidity will range from 55% to 70%, while winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly from the north and north-north-east.

By 2pm, skies are expected to be mostly clear, with temperatures peaking at 30°C and humidity dropping to 35%. However, Saws warns that conditions will become unstable later in the day.

At 8pm, “showers and thundershowers” are forecast, with temperatures easing to around 25°C.

The overview forecast for Saturday indicates a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 30°C, with a 30% chance of rain and an estimated rainfall of 3mm.

Sunday in Johannesburg will remain partly cloudy in the morning, with temperatures around 22°C.

By the evening, Saws forecasts showers and thundershowers, with temperatures rising to about 24°C. The city can expect a minimum of 18°C and a high of 31°C, with a continued 30% chance of rain.

