You’ve been warned: Brace for very bad weather in Gauteng and across four other provinces on Monday

Residents and motorists have been warned to take precautions.

South Africans have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in at least four provinces, including Gauteng.

The warning comes after strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several parts of the city, including Johannesburg, where the G20 Leaders’ Summit took place.

Residents and motorists were warned to take precautions, and this will be no different on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued severe adverse conditions for the country.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms lash large parts of Joburg, warning of flooding

Orange L5

An Orange L5 warning for severe thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, are expected over the northern parts of Gauteng, central parts of Limpopo as well as the Highveld of Mpumalanga (except for the extreme south-west).

Yellow L4

Saws also issued a Yellow L4 warning.

Severe Thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, hail and excessive lightning that will lead to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, damages to infrastructure and properties due to large amounts of small hail or large hail in an open area, strong damaging winds, and disruptions to communication and municipality services due to lightning activity, are expected over Limpopo (except for the central parts and Lowveld), southern parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga escarpment and the extreme south-west, as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Fire

Saws also issued a warning for very hot and uncomfortable conditions expected in places over the West Coast and Cape Winelands Districts in the Western Cape and the Kamiesberg local municipality in the Northern Cape.

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 22 November

Gauteng

Gauteng’s weather is expected to be cool in places in the south, otherwise cloudy and warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will be partly cloudy, warm to hot, becoming cloudy from the west with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

North West

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west. It will be windy in places.

Free State

Residents can anticipate partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be windy in places.

Northern Cape

Cloudy over the west and southern parts in the early morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy over the eastern parts, where it will be windy in places. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly, reaching strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape

Cloudy over the southern and north-eastern parts with at first a chance of light rain over the south-eastern parts in the early morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine over the interior and west coast. It will be very hot over the West Coast and northern parts of the Cape Winelands.

It will be cool in places along the south coast and the peninsula, and windy along the west and south-west coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Light westerly in the morning, otherwise light south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will see cloudy and cool weather with a chance of rain in places. Isolated thundershowers are expected in places over the extreme northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly in the morning, otherwise light south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal

KZN will see morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly becoming moderate from the south by late morning.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, hail and flooding forecast for 4 provinces