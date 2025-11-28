Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 November 2025

03:51 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur.

Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued yellow level two and four warnings for severe thunderstorms. Picture: iStock

South Africans are warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in several parts of the country.

The warning comes after strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several areas, including Johannesburg, this week.

The weather pattern is likely to continue with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning that Gauteng residents are in for a wet weekend with widespread rainfall.

Residents and motorists have been warned to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

Alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said they are monitoring the weather pattern.

“The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. EMS will continue to remain on higher alert, together with our specialised rescue unit, which responds to water-related emergencies.”

Phasha said residents must take precautions to avoid dangerous situations.

ALSO READ: You’ve been warned: Brace for very bad weather in Gauteng and across four other provinces on Monday

The city urges motorists and motorcyclists to keep headlights on, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid driving into flooded areas.

“To our pedestrians and cyclists, they should make sure they wear visible clothes at all times, and avoid walking or cycling near flooded areas. To our residents at home, they should make sure that they remain indoors,” Phasha said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, a wet and windy day also awaits the rest of South Africa, with the weather service warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country and damaging coastal winds in the west.

Warnings

The SA Weather Service issued several warnings for the country.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, and damaging winds.

Additionally, small hail and strong winds are expected over Limpopo, excluding the extreme north-east and Mpumalanga, except in the far south-west.

A Yellow Level 2 alert has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, and large amounts of small hail over the Free State, south-western North West, and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 alert has been issued for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea in the early morning between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Severe thunderstorms lash large parts of Joburg, warning of flooding

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice flooding Gauteng hail rain South African Weather Service (Saws) storm weather warnings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships