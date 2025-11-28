Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend

Johannesburg Emergency Services are on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur.

South Africans are warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in several parts of the country.

The warning comes after strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several areas, including Johannesburg, this week.

The weather pattern is likely to continue with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning that Gauteng residents are in for a wet weekend with widespread rainfall.

Residents and motorists have been warned to take precautions against the adverse weather conditions.

Alert

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Kagiso Phasha said they are monitoring the weather pattern.

“The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms. EMS will continue to remain on higher alert, together with our specialised rescue unit, which responds to water-related emergencies.”

Phasha said residents must take precautions to avoid dangerous situations.

The city urges motorists and motorcyclists to keep headlights on, maintain a safe following distance, and avoid driving into flooded areas.

“To our pedestrians and cyclists, they should make sure they wear visible clothes at all times, and avoid walking or cycling near flooded areas. To our residents at home, they should make sure that they remain indoors,” Phasha said.

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, a wet and windy day also awaits the rest of South Africa, with the weather service warning of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country and damaging coastal winds in the west.

Warnings

The SA Weather Service issued several warnings for the country.

A Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, and damaging winds.

Additionally, small hail and strong winds are expected over Limpopo, excluding the extreme north-east and Mpumalanga, except in the far south-west.

A Yellow Level 2 alert has been issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours resulting in localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-level bridges and areas, and large amounts of small hail over the Free State, south-western North West, and central parts of the Eastern Cape.

A Yellow Level 1 alert has been issued for damaging winds resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea in the early morning between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

