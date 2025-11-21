Breezy days as temperatures rise before Cape Town cools this weekend

The weather service said conditions will shift noticeably between Saturday and Sunday.

Cape Town residents can expect a warm and windy start to the weekend before cooler, cloudier conditions settle in, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said conditions will shift noticeably between Saturday and Sunday.

“Fine, warm and windy conditions are generally expected across the Western Cape from Friday to Saturday, with partly cloudy and cool conditions dominating the south coast,” he said.

“However, on Sunday, it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected along the south coast as well as in places over the eastern parts of the province,” Thobela added.

Saturday: Warm, windy and clear

Saturday will bring typical late-spring warmth, paired with gusty southeasterly winds.

Skies will remain clear throughout the day, with temperatures starting at 17°C in the early hours, rising to 20°C by 8am, and peaking at 25°C at 2pm.

Saws expect a maximum temperature of 26°C and a minimum of 16°C.

Wind speeds will range from 18.5km/h in the morning to 37km/h by the afternoon and evening.

Despite the strong breeze, no rainfall is expected. Rain probability remains at 0% and forecast rain amount is 0mm.

Humidity levels will drop from 75% at 2am to 55% during the warmest part of the day, before climbing again in the evening.

Sunday: Cooler, cloudy and breezy

Sunday will usher in a noticeable change as clouds move over the city and cooler air settles in.

Temperatures will start at 18°C, reaching a high of 22°C at midday, with the weather forecaster predicting a maximum of 23°C and a minimum of 16°C.

Humidity will remain elevated, reaching 80% at 2am and staying above 70% for most of the morning.

Winds will continue from the south-southeast, strengthening to 37km/h by the afternoon and evening.

Although Saws warns of isolated showers and thundershowers along the south coast and eastern parts of the province, Cape Town itself is expected to remain dry, with a 0% rain probability and no measurable rainfall predicted.

